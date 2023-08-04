Some adjustments to ensure a quality driving surface and assure proper drainage led to some delays in the current reconstruction project going on along Madison Avenue, from K-15 to Woodlawn, after initial asphalt removal.
As of August, work has switched over to the north (westbound) lanes on Madison, starting with removal of asphalt. Paving is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 11, according to city staff. Reports are that the project is still on track to be completed before the start of school in Derby.