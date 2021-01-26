The Derby Recreation Commission recognized Jennifer Cox as its 2020 volunteer of the year. But for Cox, her volunteer work is a family affair.
Cox and her husband, Brian, have always kept their kids, Erin, Quentin and Claire, busy with volunteering and other activities.
“My husband and I have always felt like it was important to keep our kids busy, like, if you keep them busy they won’t look for ways to get into trouble,” she said with a laugh.
Cox has been a volunteer for more than 20 years with the Derby Free Spirits, which gives opportunities for people with physical and intellectual disabilities to participate in recreation and leisure activities. The Free Spirits compete in Special Olympic sports, like bowling, volleyball and swimming.
Cox volunteers over 70 hours a year with the organization, including as a member of the Derby Free Spirits board of directors and a Special Olympic cheerleading coach. She first started volunteering when her daughter, Erin, competed in Special Olympic gymnastics at 8 years old.
“As a parent with a special needs child, they just have limited social outlets, especially 20 years ago,” Cox said. “[Special needs kids] couldn’t participate in school stuff. And there weren’t any organized school activities for them like there are now.”
For Cox, the most fulfilling part about her two decades of volunteering is the connections she’s made with other parents who have children with special needs.
“It’s the coolest thing to be able to talk to other parents who have the same issues and joys you do because we’re kind of ‘other than’,” she said. “You’re kind of your own little support group.”
Dee Anna Claytor, assistant director of programs at the Derby Recreation Center, has gotten to know Cox and her family over the last two decades. She presented Cox with the volunteer of the year award at the DRC’s Jan. 12 meeting.
“Honestly this award could have been given out to her whole family,” she said. “Jenny has always made sure that everyone in the Cox family has volunteered and helped out.”
“They are a truly remarkable family, and Jenny is very deserving of this honor.”
Claytor described Cox as a tireless advocate for the Free Spirits and her athletes with a “competitive spirit.”
“She truly cares about the athletes she is coaching, and they obviously care about her a lot.”
Pandemic slows volunteer work
Cox said winning the award came as a surprise, considering the pandemic has put a “huge” limit on how much volunteering she’s been able to do in the last year.
“We haven’t been able to do as much as we usually do,” she said. “It’s been disappointing.”
Practice for cheering usually starts the first week of January. But area-wide competitions in February last year were canceled. Since the pandemic started, Cox said the Free Spirits were only able to compete in October in one sport, bocce.
“That’s the great thing about the DRC. Right now, we’re doing a yoga class for special populations and there’s a healthy eating class that we’re doing,” she said. “They’re trying really hard to offer some other things for the athletes to do because the Free Spirits is not just Special Olympics.”
Cox was nominated for the volunteer of the year award by Jennifer Nixon, program supervisor at the DRC. Cox said Nixon serves as a point-person between the Derby Free Spirits and Kansas State Special Olympics.
In her nomination form, Nixon spoke about her experience working with Cox.
“Jennifer is one of a kind. She is always ready for anything and willing to give it a try,” she said. “Working with her is a true blessing for all.”