BBQ Clores

As a family, the Clores – including Roger (left), his wife, Rhonda (not pictured), and son, Joey (right) – got into competitive BBQ and have been competing at Derby’s Smoke on the Plains from the start.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

If you see the Sugar Hounds team grilling it up at the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, you're going to run into a member of the Clore family, too. That's because Roger Clore and his wife, Rhonda, along with their son, Joey, get together each year for the Derby event.

"It's just a fun time," Roger Clore said. "We did the very first one and have not missed one since."

