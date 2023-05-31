If you see the Sugar Hounds team grilling it up at the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest, you're going to run into a member of the Clore family, too. That's because Roger Clore and his wife, Rhonda, along with their son, Joey, get together each year for the Derby event.
"It's just a fun time," Roger Clore said. "We did the very first one and have not missed one since."
It all started off when Joey – a Derby resident – called his dad and asked if he wanted to get involved with competitive barbecuing.
"I said, 'OK, let's do it.'"
Of course, the Clores needed a team name and, at the time, Roger Clore was watching a basketball game. A ball went flying out of bounds and then he quickly thought, "there's a name."
Thus, the first Clore team, "Out of Bounds,” was formed. In 2018, they changed it to "Sugar Hounds," named after the family's two wire-haired Griffon dogs.
Over the years, the team has done well at the Derby event, now in its 12th annual edition and set for June 9-10 at High Park.
Last year, the Sugar Hounds placed sixth overall, and fourth in both the ribs and chicken categories of the Backyard division.
Although Roger is adamant that while they're going to be as competitive as they can, they're not going to pour all the time and money needed to be at the top of the circuit like some teams do. So they stick to a dozen competitions each year.
While Roger is retired, Rhonda and Joey are working full-time, both employed in the aviation industry, which Roger formerly worked in.
The Clores still have fond memories of what was their top win as Derby's overall champs in 2016.
Taking part in the world of big-name cooks
That win was able to propel them to what is likely the biggest, most important contest of all: the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn.
"That was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Roger said. "We were playing with all the big guys."
They did fairly well, too, coming in ninth in the chicken category and placing a high second in the sauce competition.
They spent "quite a bit of money" getting to the site and setting up their base, but it was all worth it.
"We had a great time," Roger said of the adventure.
They also rubbed shoulders with the big names in the field, including "Tuffy" Stone, a chef on the competitive circuit. Stone also has made appearances on "BBQ Pitmasters," a reality TV show, and runs a team known as "Cool Smoke."
For Roger, along with working to make the best barbecue he can, events such as Derby's are all about the neighborliness of it.
"There's no bad people there," he said. "It's just good camaraderie."
The team also won the People's Choice award during multiple years.
"We were doing something right," he said. "It wasn't like you just invite your friends out and vote for your barbecue."
It was "good money, too," Roger said of the $500 prize.
He has high regard for the event at High Park.
"Derby is probably one of the better ones. They put on a good show," he said.
However, its time slot on the second weekend of June is a busy one on the circuit, he said, so not all the teams that could will be there.
Team also gives back to the community
Roger also likes the Rose Hill Fall Festival BBQ Competition, where the Sugar Hounds won as grand champion in 2019.
"We were on a roll that year."
While he learns by doing, Roger has taken some barbecuing classes, which gave him the insight into the "tricks and tips" and clues as to how to make an attractive presentation box for the judges.
While taste is important, appearance is vital, too.
Roger and Joey both went to judging school and Roger has done some judging, especially in the kids' category.
Roger also takes pride in Sugar Hounds' community involvement and giving back. The team has cooked for military troops, along with the Ronald McDonald House and other non-profit causes.
As to his 2023 Derby game plan, Roger may shake it up a bit.
With chicken, "everyone usually does thighs, but we may do legs this year," he said. "We'll see and decide at the last minute.”
Former low-and-slow cooks, the Sugar Hounds have switched over to a hot-and-fast style.
"We're cooking at 350 degrees and we get it done," Roger said.
One advantage to that, he added, is that the team doesn't have to work all night long on its cooking. With the experience the team has picked up, the Clores don't need to use probes to tell if they're where they want to be with the meat.
"Now we can look at it and touch it and know if it's cooked," Roger said.
The Clores also can look and touch at something else: all their trophies in their house from winning at various competitions.
"We have tons of them," he said with a laugh of his team's trophies.