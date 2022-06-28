A loyal crowd turned out to watch a flock of traditional bath time toys race down Rock River Rapids’ lazy river June 24 for the Derby Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Duck Derby. Heat winners received gift cards, while grand prizes were handed out to Derby Bowl ($1,000 for first), Derek Lambert ($500 for second) and Matthew Joyce ($250 for third). Total numbers – both in terms of entries and funds raised – were about the same in year two, according to chamber staff. Money from the Duck Derby will go to help community programs such as the Shop Local initiative, chili cook-off, Christmas parade, etc.
Competition soars in chamber’s annual Duck Derby
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
