Based on community feedback on desired characteristics, the Derby school district has selected three candidates to interview for the position of principal at Derby High School.
On top of interviews, the district will hold a community meet and greet for each candidate from 6 to 6:45 p.m. each evening May 23-25. Sessions will be held with Sandra Short, current superintendent of USD 492 Flinthills (May 23); David Morford, current principal at Campus High School (May 24); and Gretchen Pontious, current principal at Park Hill Elementary in Derby (May 25).