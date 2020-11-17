Given the current pandemic, community Thanksgiving dinners will look a little different in 2020.
Derby’s South Rock Christian Church will hold its traditional senior (55 and older) Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 via drive-thru this year. The church is still seeking assistance through food donations as well. Sign-up can be done online at southrockchristian.churchcenter.com or by calling 316-788-5503.
First Presbyterian Church in Derby will turn its community Thanksgiving dinner into a to-go meal this year. The meal will be pre-prepared and served cold in to-go packages with instructions on how to heat it up when diners get home. Call-in reservations will be taken at 788-2831 and those who sign up can pick up meals at 324 N. Baltimore Thanksgiving morning.