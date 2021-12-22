For six years now, the Derby Police Department was been taking part in the national Shop with a Cop initiative – an effort that continues to be well-received all-around.
Working with Derby Public Schools, the police department selects a handful of students (usually no more than nine) to take part in a shopping spree with an officer roughly two weeks before Christmas. The day starts with breakfast at Starbucks before the students and officers visit Walmart to pick out gifts for the students’ families – as well as one gift for themselves. The shoppers then head back to the police station for a wrapping party and pizza luncheon.
“The kids have a great time. The officers love it. It’s just really something that I’m sure that these youngsters are going to remember for a very long time, and it means as much to the officers as it does to the kids receiving the gifts,” said Derby Police Chief Robert Lee.
“We’ve always really loved doing events with kids because it shows them a different side of us, that they can trust us and that if they need help we are here to help them,” said Sgt. Courtney Carlson.
Pizza John’s sponsors the lunch each year and also made a $1,000 donation, to go along with a $650 donation from the Newton Lions Club, to fund the shopping sprees in 2021.
Lee noted that the initiative is so well-received that officers tend to repeat their role in it for multiple years and he is amazed at the continuous support from the community – sharing in the caring.
“There is something special about a community that reaches out and recognizes what a wonderful time of year it is and how we want to celebrate others,” said Mayor Randy White.
For those looking to help future Shop with a Cop efforts, they can contact Lee and the police department at 788-1557.