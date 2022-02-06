“There’s no place like home” is more than a movie line for Derby optometrist Dr. Laura Branstetter – it’s what motivates her contributions both here and abroad.
“I grew up here, went through school at Swaney Elementary, Derby Junior High and Derby High School,” the genial Branstetter said. “I am a product of Derby, Kansas, and it is awesome.”
The co-owner of Eye To Eye Vision Care takes donated eyeglasses on trips to poverty-stricken areas of Panama and Guatemala with Volunteer Optometric Services (VOSH), an international organization that originated in Kansas.
“I’ve probably made seven trips starting when the kids [daughter Claire and son Chase] were little and my husband [James] was gracious enough to watch them the week I was gone,” she said.
During the trips, makeshift clinics are set up and the volunteer specialists provide vision checks, pair donated glasses to prescriptions, and check for common eye diseases like cataracts.
“They [patients] don’t make appointments, they just get in line,” she said. “We generally see about 2,000 during the week.”
In 2016, Claire, who speaks fluent Spanish, went on the trip to a rural part of Panama where many don’t speak English, and on a trip in 2019 to Guatemala Branstetter got to connect with Chase who was there studying Spanish while waiting to attend medical school.
“I’m thankful that they each got to see poverty and [experience] giving back,” she said, adding that “we shouldn’t complain abut what we have – we are so blessed.”
Although the COVID pandemic has curtailed the VOSH trips, Branstetter is still taking eyeglasses donations for future use and lauds the generosity of the community.
“If there is something that needs to happen, Derby people are on it,” she said.
She is chief among the Derby people who are “on it” – pouring her time, talent and resources into her beloved hometown.
Currently a member of the Derby Community Foundation’s marketing committee, Branstetter served 10 years on the DCF Board where, as board chair, she spearheaded the first strategic plan and set in motion the current plan schedule. She and James are Founding Partners of DCF’s Operational Endowment Fund, pledging sustaining support for the organization’s operating budget.
Branstetter is in her second four-year term on the Derby Recreation Commission’s board where she has served as board chair and is currently secretary.
From a business perspective, Branstetter said growing up in Derby she and Eye To Eye co-owner Dr. Jennifer Carr “always had the community’s support, and now it was their time to give back and support the community.”
In addition to contributing to DCF and Derby Historical Society fundraising events, the office provides nurses’ bags – small screwdrivers, screws, and glass cleaner – to school nurses so they “can take care of glasses when kids have little mishaps.”
For Operation Holiday this year, Eye To Eye donated money from every full pair of glasses sold – about $1,100. “We also had an Operation Holiday box at the office, and I think we filled it three times,” Branstetter said enthusiastically. “Our patients are fabulous – they respond so, so well.”
The vision center also participates in See To Learn, a nationwide program developed in Kansas, which provides free vision assessments for 3-year-olds.
“When you are 3, you don’t know to tell your parents that you can’t see because you don’t know you can’t see,” she said.
Branstetter says she always welcomes opportunities to give back “if I have the time or it looks like a good fit. This is my home and I want to make it the best for everyone.”