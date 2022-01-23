In the 50-plus years Betty Wilken has been in Derby, she has volunteered for almost every organization at one time or another.
Shortly after she and her husband Fred moved to Derby, Wilken, the mother of a 2-year old and pregnant with her daughter, decided she “needed something to do” and offered her help to the Girl Scouts.
“At the great age of 21 I took on a troop of fifth and sixth graders, and that was my first volunteer job in Derby,” Wilken said.
During the ensuing years, Wilken worked as a mortgage loan officer for the former Verus Bank and was an active community volunteer with organizations including Jaycee-ettes and Soroptimist.
A founding member of the Derby PRIDE committee, Wilken served as president of Derby Days for 15 years.
She joined the Derby Chamber of Commerce in 1976, serving as president and on every committee.
“When I retired [from Verus] in 2007 [Chamber President] Mark Staats made me an honorary member,” she said.
Wilken was elected to a four-year term on the Derby City Council in 2004 and received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence in 2014 in recognition of her community service.
A 52-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Wilken also has a long history with the Derby Rotary Club.
“I’ve held every Rotary Club office except treasurer, and just gave up my job of 22 years as program chair,” she said.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the diligent volunteer.
Wilken serves the Derby Historical Museum as volunteer coordinator and “as [museum board member] Susan Swaney’s left hand when we do the Christmas Tree Gala fundraiser in early December.”
Some 10 years ago Wilken was a founding board member of Friends of the Derby Public Library and served until she was named to the library’s board, where she is serving her second four-year term.
In addition to being the library board’s treasurer, Wilken is the representative to the Derby Arts Council, which is responsible for the exhibitions in the library’s lobby and two galleries.
“The Derby Public Library has such a reputation for the quality of our shows that we have a waiting list of artists,” she said.
Wilken is also into her second rotation on the Derby Community Foundation board.
“I was on it for six years, off for about five, and now I’m back for another couple of terms,” she said. “I’m currently serving as secretary and am on the grant committee, which is fun.”
Before the COVID epidemic, Wilken volunteered as a receptionist at the Derby Senior Center, and now runs “Bunco Babes” once a month.
“Anybody is welcome to play. You don’t have to have any skills, all you have to do is roll three dice and if you can count to six you’ve got it made,” she laughed.
“I worked for 40 years before retiring, so [volunteering] keeps me busy, out of trouble and out of Fred’s hair.”