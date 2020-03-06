With input from the community, the Derby Police Department has drawn up its 2020-2024 Strategic Plan. The plan is a blueprint of where the service is headed for the near future and what some of its challenges and goals are.
Similar plans have been drawn up in the past and now it is time to implement a new one for this period.
One change from past plans is that it has nine goals instead of seven. Police Chief Robert Lee said the increase was out of necessity to handle the work ahead.
He also credited the work of 19 citizens who volunteered to serve on the goal committees to get the document drawn up.
“Those folks donated their time and we really appreciated their help,” he said. “They did a wonderful job.”
The first goal is simple enough: to have a safe and secure community. Lee said the approach is to be proactive in handling crime.
“Our job is to stop it before it occurs,” he said.
So far, that tack has been working as the city’s serious crime rate is 41 percent less than it was in 2009.
“We’ll continue on that course of action,” he said.
In that vein, the department wants to continue and grow its community policing efforts.
“We do our best to be viable in the community,” he said.
Recruiting officers is a challenge
That means continuing with events such as Coffee With a Cop, the Youth Open House and others. The police also want to build on community partnerships with businesses, schools, churches and HOAs.
The department now has body cameras and, continuing in the tech area, wants equipment that not only prevents crime, but solves it. That includes training to enhance officers’ ability to retrieve forensic digital evidence from electronic devices.
Another objective is to cut the number of injury vehicle accidents, which are more than 100 a year. Officers have been working on writing citations for distracted driving but “that’s a difficult citation to write,” Lee said. They have been working with DHS to teach students about the dangers of such driving.
The department also will be reviewing high accident sites and officers will be getting more training to process complex accident scenes.
City funding allowed another officer position, but as others leave or retire, their jobs need to be filled – and that’s not always easy.
“It’s a tough time,” Lee said of landing qualified applicants. That’s an issue nationwide, he said.
The department has been working with the city’s communications division to help in its recruiting.
The plan also calls for preparation for future growth.
It’s extremely important for police to know what direction the city is going, Lee said. With growth comes more traffic and more traffic incidents.
In that regard, there could be a move to have staff dedicated to non-emergency traffic issues.
It’s a change that other departments, including Wichita’s, have made in order to free up officers for more urgent calls. Derby’s police staffing level of two officers per 1,000 population, or 50 officers, is at the correct level, Lee said. However, if the city continues to grow, more officers will need to be added.
The plan also calls for more proactive career planning and leadership training along with staying abreast of its certification accreditation and preparing for re-accreditation.
“It is an ongoing process,” he said.
Mental health an area of concern
The plan wraps up with an examination of mental health, which Lee called “a really huge issue for law enforcement today.”
Currently, more than half of the city’s officers are specially trained to work with people with those issues and the school resource officers are educated in how to deal with youth who may be having mental or emotional situations.
The area also extends to helping officers who may be dealing with trauma after working a severe crime.
“Many years ago when you were on a horrible case or scene, you were given about five minutes to shrug it off,” Lee said. “That was really a bad way of doing business. We can and should do much better.”
Lee said the department will be striving to work on debriefings after “critical incidents.”
Citizens who helped with the Derby Police Department’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan: Shawna Allen, Riley Allred, Diane Bale, Kashia Burnett, Michael Cathey, Amber Daubert, Lindsay Dearduff, Ken Grommet, Vickie Hardaway, Suzy Hicks, Jamie Hollon, Mike Horton, Erica Jones, Rob McDonald, BreAnna Monk, Delton Sandefer, Jeff Smith, Brock Stuhlsatz and Brent Topham.