Literacy initiative

Credit Union of America leadership recently got involved with a new literacy initiative at USD 260’s Oaklawn Elementary. The program officially launched when classes returned to session on Jan. 4.

 COURTESY

Oaklawn Elementary, The Pando Initiative and Credit Union of America are partnering to launch a new literacy initiative at the USD 260 school – officially starting the project once classes returned to session in 2023.

Having an established partnership, Credit Union of America reached out to The Pando Initiative about wanting to do more in local schools, and the opportunity with Oaklawn quickly started to come together.

