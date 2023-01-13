Oaklawn Elementary, The Pando Initiative and Credit Union of America are partnering to launch a new literacy initiative at the USD 260 school – officially starting the project once classes returned to session in 2023.
Having an established partnership, Credit Union of America reached out to The Pando Initiative about wanting to do more in local schools, and the opportunity with Oaklawn quickly started to come together.
Following the pandemic shutdown, Oaklawn Pando Student Support Advocate Savana Blandamer noted it was a struggle to get volunteers in the building. When CUA approached about partnership opportunities, staff were eager to get the company involved.
“We really wanted to get some people in the building who could inspire them [students] and educate them, even more so than even we can do in the building because those outside forces are really what helps us drive our mission,” Blandamer said. “They read to students, do activities with them, just kind of hang out and get to know our Oaklawn students.”
Credit Union of America regularly helps with Pando’s RealityU program, but Chief Lending Officer David Germann was seeking out other volunteer activities in late 2022. Germann and Pando staff began to brainstorm about potential engagement, which led to the literacy initiative.
Germann and other members of the leadership team (10 total) plan to come to Oaklawn once a month over two sessions (morning and afternoon), reading to students and engaging in other activities. While there are about 75 students enrolled in Pando at Oaklawn, CUA and Pando staff worked out a way that the initiative could impact a larger group.
“We knew with this initiative that we could reach pretty much all of the kids in the school,” said Pando Initiative Marketing Manager Daniel Morford. “What they do is they set up in the library and as those classes are coming through the library, they meet with each one of those classes.”
The initiative started with an orientation in December, but the first official session was held on Jan. 4 and there are sessions scheduled the first Wednesday of each month through the rest of the school year.
Both Pando and the Derby school district have a literacy focus this school year – to help make up for lost time – so partners see the new initiative being a big benefit, especially with the early years being crucial to development of literacy skills.
Formerly Wichita Teachers Credit Union, even under a new name Credit Union of America remains committed to supporting education – making the literacy initiative a “natural fit,” according to Germann.
Connection and engagement are keys to educational success under the Pando model, and those involved have already seen that greatly through the new literacy initiative.
“You can see the smiles light up the room as soon as the kids walk in and see us there,” Germann said. “Something as simple as a person coming to read a story or do an activity with them helps them feel valued and perhaps a bit special.”
“They came on [Jan. 4] and I have not stopped hearing about ‘when are they coming back?’ They’re just really excited to have some outside people invest in them,” Blandamer said. “Those outside sources coming in and showing them they matter has really proved so precious. The students are so excited bout this initiative and they are really engaged with those volunteers who come in.”
Starting at Oaklawn, the partners involved also hope to see the literacy initiative grow and spread to other involvement in additional USD 260 schools.
“We hope this is just the beginning of the initiative, and we can trigger a love for reading and learning. Oaklawn is the flagship school for this initiative; however, we will continue to look for opportunities throughout the area,” Germann said. “Any time a child embraces the love of books and reading, there can’t help but be a positive impact on the community.”