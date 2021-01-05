Angela Jacobs knows all too well what it means to face tragedy due to fire. She lost her 3-year-old son after a house fire 20 years ago.
So when her neighbors' home and belongings were damaged in a fire the day after Christmas, she didn't waste any time trying to lend a hand.
“I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Jacobs said. “I just wanted to do the right thing and help this family.”
Kanika Homan and her two grandsons were at their home in the 1800 block of N. Ridge Court when it caught fire the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 26.
While the home and its contents sustained significant damage, everyone fortunately made it out safely – thanks to the good will of strangers.
“I wish I knew the two young men’s names that knocked on my door,” she said. “They helped me get my grandkids and dogs to safety.”
And the good will of strangers didn’t stop there.
Within a day, Jacobs – who didn’t know Homan and her family beforehand – was leading a community effort to support them in their time of need. Jacobs’ donation request in a Derby community Facebook group quickly racked up comments from community members looking to help out.
Homan, who officially moved into Derby in 2019, said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support but not surprised.
“I have three sons that graduated from Derby High. I have always lived on the outskirts of Derby,” she said. “With that being said, I knew the type of community I was moving into. We are very grateful.”
Book collection lost in the flames
Derby Fire and Rescue responded at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 26 after receiving multiple calls about the house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw “significant” smoke and flames.
“We arrived onto the scene, and the house was fully charged with smoke,” said John Turner, chief of Derby Fire and Rescue. “There were flames coming up over the top to the back side of the structure.”
“When firefighters made entry, they discovered a whole room on fire in the back corner of the house, with fire above them in the attic,” he said.
The fire department determined through interviews and scene analysis that the fire originated from a smoker grill outside that had somehow been left on or turned on. The fire then spread to a combustible wooden deck in the back yard, the grass, and ultimately the house itself.
Homan said the back end of the home sustained the most direct damage from the fire, but the inside of the home faced excessive smoke damage.
“Some things are salvageable,” she said.
For the time being, Homan and her family are staying at a hotel. Insurance is covering the family’s most immediate needs, including the hotel stay.
But unfortunately, the grandkids lost most of their belongings in the fire, including Christmas gifts, as their room was toward the back of the house.
“My grandsons lost all their reading books,” she said. “They had over 300 books collected over eight years.”
Other items her grandkids lost in the fire include clothes, shoes, socks, remote control cars, walkie talkies, a video game console and games, and a football.
Anyone wanting to pitch in to support the Homan family can reach out to Angela Claytor Jacobs on her personal Facebook page.
‘Dry time of the year’
Turner estimated damage to the home and contents at upwards of $70,000.
“There will be significant repair,” he said. “Most of the contents probably will have to be disposed of, unfortunately, due to smoke damage.”
Firefighters deployed three hose lines on the scene, Turner said, and were able to contain the fire within about 20 minutes.
Fire units from Mulvane, Sedgwick County, and Wichita assisted at the scene. While containing the fire, Derby Fire and Rescue received an additional 911 call, which was covered by Mulvane.
Turner said Derby Fire and Rescue will monitor fire danger for about the next three months, but advised Derby residents to be cognizant of potential fire risks, as “we’re still in a dry time of the year.”
“With those fire dangers, a lot of times people relate that to grass and wild land fires,” Turner said. “But we do see more fires on balconies, back porches and combustible areas of the home during this time as well.”