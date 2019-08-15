Staff, investors, administrators and community members celebrated the opening of the new Rock Regional Hospital in Derby with an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 14. The hospital opened earlier in April, but the public event this week gave visitors the opportunity to tour the facility. Pictured above are hospital staff members and administrators just prior to the official ribbon cutting.
Community has opportunity to see Derby’s new hospital
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
