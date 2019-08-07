Since its inception in 1999, Derby Community Family Services has focused on one mission: helping residents in need.
Though the group’s goal hasn’t changed, the means by which it accomplishes that goal have expanded over the last two decades.
“It’s not just that we’re giving you food to fill a short-term need,” said Karen Dunlap, director of DCFS for 12 years. “But it’s filling hopefully a lifelong need.”
A Christian nonprofit organization, DCFS was founded as a food assistance program at Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
That food-assistance piece is still the core of DCFS today. Through the community food pantry, families in USD 260 can receive food assistance once every three months.
Derby is seen as affluent, Dunlap said, but just under half of USD 260 students are on free and reduced lunch. In 2018, the DCFS provided food assistance for 305 families, 581 adults and 500 children.
“That’s people in need,” she said.
DCFS also offers emergency food bags through the food pantry, which provide enough food to prepare two or three meals.
As DCFS has grown, it has been able to offer other forms of assistance, including for utility bills. Through the Good Samaritan Fund, residents can receive assistance with utility payments once per year.
So far this year, DCFS has already provided more than $20,000 in utility assistance through the program.
Another way the group has expanded its reach is by partnering with Circles, a nationwide program that provides education on financial stability rather than direct aid.
Ahead of each school year, DCFS provides students in need across most schools in Derby with back-to-school supplies.
Volunteers, partnerships make it happen
Run entirely by volunteer work and donations, DCFS has found that community partnerships with businesses, churches and other local organizations are essential to its success.
“We’ve tried to make it so that it’s not just a church project, but it’s a community project,” Dunlap said.
The WUMC Thrift Shop, 103 Baltimore Ave., gives DCFS $700 per month for the Good Samaritan Fund.
A partnership also appears through the Derby Chamber Pancake Feed, an annual event held in coordination with a Derby Public Schools food drive. In March, the pancake feed and food drive yielded over 8,000 items for the food pantry.
If people want to donate monetarily, Dunlap said they should donate directly to DCFS, so the group can allocate the money based on which programs need it most.
To showcase its many programs and celebrate 20 years of service, DCFS held an open house July 30 at its headquarters in Oaklawn, 4900 S. Clifton Ave. The building, formerly part of Carlton Elementary, was donated by the school district.
Another reason for hosting the open house was to potentially draw more volunteers to DCFS. Some of the needed volunteer positions include food pantry buyers, food pantry volunteers, and callers – who maintain a phone line for assistance requests.
“If you’re newly retired and looking for something to do, this is a great thing to get involved with,” Dunlap said.
In 20 more years, Dunlap says she hopes the group is still fulfilling its mission. As long as there’s a need, she hopes the group can help satisfy it.
“In 10 years, I’m probably not going to be here, but I hope this is still going on,” she said. “But we can only do that if we get people involved.”
If you need assistance from DCFS, contact 316-519-5867 to schedule an appointment.
Food pantry appointments are scheduled each Tuesday, and Good Samaritan Fund appointments are scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. All appointments are held at the Derby Community Food Pantry, 4900 S. Clifton Ave.