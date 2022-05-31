The Derby Community Foundation recently presented a pair of checks to USD 260 staff and students to assist with summer progams. A $6,000 grant check was presented to the Derby USD 260 Food Service Department to provide adult meals as part of the school district’s free summer lunch program. By providing adult meals, the number of children participating in the lunch program has increased substantially.
Additionally, the Garinger Agency Fund of the DCF provided a grant so four Derby area students would be able to attend a music and arts summer camp – with a music scholarship having helped fund administrator Jean Garinger attend college, part of the drive behind the grant.