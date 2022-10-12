Community foundation donates to benefit CTE in Derby schools

The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a Career Technical Education Assistance Fund grant in the amount of $1,200 to Derby High School to provide students assistance with fees for CTE courses. Pictured at the check presentation (left to right) are DCF board chair Keith Humphrey, DHS Principal Tim Hamblin and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources (and DCF board member) Becky Moeder.

 COURTESY/DCF
