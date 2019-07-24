August is almost here and that means it will be time for Derby’s annual get-together with the city’s first responders during the National Night Out event.
As usual, it’s from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of August, which this year is the sixth.
Cities nationwide hold the community-engagement activity. In Derby, it’s held at Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James. As part of the activity, attendees will be able to swim at the water park at no charge.
Staff from both the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue will be there with educational displays and activities along with the McConnell Air Force Base security police and its display.
There will be free hot dogs from Target and free ice cream from Walmart.
Along with the community and first responders being able to interact and build relationships, the goal also is to work together to reduce crime and build safer neighborhoods.
As Derby Police Chief Robert Lee put it: “It will be a good time and a great way to know your officers along with cooling off in the process.”
The department also values the event because it’s an ideal method for its staff to gain a lot of feedback.
Lee said the event carries an open invitation to everyone.
“We encourage people to come out and have us learn what’s on their minds,” he said.
In the past, the police have held a bicycle rodeo, an activity designed to teach children the rules of the road with the bikes.
But a new feature, Safety Town, could be available by Aug. 6 and, if so, it would replace the rodeo – and have many more features, Lee said.
“It’s an ideal way for children to learn how to safely cross the street and teaches them how to understand traffic signals,” he said.
However, Lee is not positive at this time if it will be completed and delivered by the event evening as it’s currently under construction. He should know its status in the next week or so.
Safety Town is being built with a bit more than $16,000 in donations from a wide variety of community organizations along with numerous businesses and individual contributors.
Lee anticipates a big crowd for National Night Out.
In the past, it has attracted crowds of more than 1,000 people.
A new feature for this year will be the Vision Derby 2040 booth, where citizens can share their thoughts and feedback on Derby’s future.
Vision Derby 2040 is a plan designed to create a vision and provide direction for the future of Derby.
Officials say input by residents is essential to ensure the plan reflects the goals and desires of the community.
The weather usually is hot and dry. While they have had rain the afternoon before the gates opened, it has cleared off. If there is local lightning, however, the event will not proceed.
The event is long established in Derby, and has occurred since before Lee arrived at his job 10 years ago.
National Night Out was started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 and has spread throughout the country since then.