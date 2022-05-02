Each year, the Derby Community Foundation awards community enrichment grants of up to $2,500 to grassroots nonprofits and government entities doing innovative and meaningful work that fits within the DCF’s mission and that enriches or responds to immediate needs within the community.
The foundation awards up to $10,000 in two cycles each year using a competitive application process. The deadline to apply for a grant in the latest is cycle is coming up, with applications due by May 15.
For those associated with a nonprofit that serves the Derby community, applications can be found at derbycf.org. Recipients will be announced within 45 days of the application deadline.