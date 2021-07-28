A special use for a communication structure, submitted on behalf of AT&T, was approved by the Derby City Council at its most recent meeting.
The cell tower structure will be located just south of Shelton Collision Repair off of Patriot Avenue in a B-5 restricted business district.
While there are a number of design stipulations from the city, the application was ultimately approved given there were no comments received during a public hearing.
A letter from the applicant also indicated the need of the structure to improve AT&T’s “substandard” service in the area.