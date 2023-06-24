Academic Goals

DHS teacher Kathleen O’Brien is shown working with students. One focus of the district’s latest strategic plan is to ensure professional development is being transferred from conferences into classroom application.

 
 FILE

The Derby Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) heard strategic plan progress reports at its June 12 meeting.

Status reports on the different strategies outlined in the strategic plan were given from committee chairs. Those committees included Academic Achievement; Culture, Climate and Equity; Student and Staff Supports for Special Services; Student and Staff Mental Health and Wellness; and Facilities and Partnerships. Each committee had between 40 and 58 members and more than 400 staff, parents and community members volunteered for the various committees.

0
0
0
0
0