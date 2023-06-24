The Derby Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) heard strategic plan progress reports at its June 12 meeting.
Status reports on the different strategies outlined in the strategic plan were given from committee chairs. Those committees included Academic Achievement; Culture, Climate and Equity; Student and Staff Supports for Special Services; Student and Staff Mental Health and Wellness; and Facilities and Partnerships. Each committee had between 40 and 58 members and more than 400 staff, parents and community members volunteered for the various committees.
A progress report about academic achievement was presented to the BOE by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson.
Beginning with early childhood education, a committee of 40 people met the goals of establishing a scope and sequence plan by June 2023.
“Our committee members went above and beyond the call of duty and created not just one early childhood scope and sequence, they did two – one for 3-year-olds and one for 4-year-olds,” Putnam-Jackson said.
The next focus was on professional development and how to translate what staff learned into practical classroom application. To do this, the committee examined the job descriptions of employees in the support roles for professional development – instructional coaches, department chairs and building principals. Monitoring for and assisting with implementation of strategies learned during professional development are all now part of the three job descriptions. Emphasis would be put on clear communications of expectations of all parties involved from teachers to principals.
To measure academic success in each building, the first step was to set academic goals for each school customized to the areas flagged as needing improvement in a needs assessment conducted in April. Some schools set goals as an overall percentage improvement in state assessments. Others set goals of moving a specific number of students up from KAPS levels 1 and 2 to levels 3 and 4. Each school’s performance in meeting those goals was presented to the BOE with mixed levels of success.
The information gathered about each school’s success in meeting its goal helps identify areas for improvement and helps to develop action plans going forward, according to Putnam-Jackson.
“Again, all swimming towards improvement, we reach our goals together,” Putnam-Jackson said.
Highlights and recommendations from the other committees were:
Culture, Climate and Equity committee – implement surveys for students in third through 12th grade and all parents in October instead of September next school year.
Student and Staff Supports for Special Services committee – a Parent Advisory Council was formed and works in conjunction with the Special Services Advocacy Committee to identify and address issues in special education. The committee is also planning a half-day of professional development for paraprofessionals in special services.
Student and Staff Mental Health and Wellness committee – the committee reported on the ratio of mental health staff to number of students serviced. Ratios for school counselors in Derby are 728 students per counselor with a recommended state ratio of 373 students per counselor. Social workers ratio in Derby is 404 students per social worker with a recommended state ratio of 614. Psychologist ratio in Derby is 1,039 students per psychologist with a recommended state ratio of 890. The committee recommended hiring additional counselors for all elementary schools.
Facilities and Partnerships committee – reported on the results of an engagement and satisfaction survey of district staff. The committee recommended a $1/hour raise for special education rate of pay and encouraged the district to look into giving bonuses for employee referrals for new employees.