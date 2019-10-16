The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners was expected to approve the Hike and Bike path between Mulvane and Derby at its Wednesday meeting, which came after press time Monday.
The agreement requires the county to provide about $57,000 for the pathway, which represents a third of the local funding. The bulk of funding was covered by federal dollars through the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WAMPO).
The project has been bid out to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).