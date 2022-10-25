Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, candidates for local office met in a recent forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (Wichita chapter) at the Derby Public Library on Oct. 20.
Incumbent Jim Howell (R) and former Derby City Council Member John McIntosh (D) – both running for the Sedgwick County Commission seat representing District 5 – participated, sharing their thoughts on a number of subjects pertinent to local voters. Candidates responded to both prepared questions and a number submitted by audience members.
While the opposing candidates shared a standpoint on some key countywide priorities, their approaches varied.
Key priorities
Addressing county services in District 5 (including Derby) that need to be improved, both candidates spoke to transportation as a focus.
Connecting transportation services to the Oaklawn community is something Howell sees as needing addressed while also wanting to see more attention paid to infrastructure needs in the southeast portion of the county.
“I think right now there’s a focus on infrastructure on the north side of the county and actually on the northwest side of the county, where I think we should see some attention brought to the southeast part of the county. ARC95 has not received funding that it could use to get that project off the ground,” Howell said. “We certainly have some opportunities here; we’re not where we should be in terms of fairness.”
Seeing similar needs, McIntosh also spoke to an opportunity in getting transportation to Oaklawn as a way to help meet transportation needs for seniors in the area as well.
Looking at the highest priority issues in the county, both pointed to mental health needs as reaching critical levels.
“This area not having a mental health hospital, the size that Sedgwick County is and Wichita area is, is ridiculous. There’s no reason it shouldn’t have been done,” McIntosh said. “We have to do what we have to do. We have to work hard at getting that done.”
Howell agreed, noting there has been movement from the state on the mental health hospital, while he said he would also like to continue expanding mobile mental health services through private sector “on call” services.
Resources for seniors are also key in the eye of McIntosh, wanting to tweak the structure slightly and potentially use up to the full amount allotted by the county for those services.
While Howell agreed on the importance of senior services, he also pointed to juvenile justice reform as becoming a more pressing matter given current circumstances.
Making improvements
Expanding further on transportation, both candidates tackled the question of how to fix the K-15 corridor. Plans for ARC95 (a project to extend 95th Street over the railroad to I-35) came up again, though any solution would help what is becoming a growing problem.
“One of the biggest problems we’ve got unfortunately, right now, is the trains stop, block the roads and we can’t get through. Your EMS, fire, sheriff’s department can’t get through because of the K-15 corridor,” McIntosh said. “With the amount of trains that go through, I think it’s 33 or 35 a day, it happens a lot unfortunately and it’s a safety issue.”
Howell said he would continue to fight for the ARC95 project but also look at other areas where it may make sense to create an overpass – like 47th and/or 55th Street.
“We’ve had so many fatality accidents, so many injury accidents at those intersections we’ve finally got the attention of the state. KDOT now, finally, knows we have a problem. They are now promising to fund a study next year to look for improvements,” Howell said.
Issues at Sedgwick County jail were raised during the forum, with candidates asked about the most pressing improvements that could be made there.
Noting once again the prevalent mental health issues, that has created a difficult situation in attracting deputies to staff the jail. Howell pointed to a recent pay increase made to help address that, but also said some leadership issues remain that may need to be looked at by the sheriff (as the jail is under his jurisdiction).
McIntosh understood the need to address staffing, but the pressing improvements he brought up looked at the bigger picture – limiting staffing needs by limiting the number of inmates.
“Overall, the x amount of dollars you have to spend per day on a person in jail is a lot more than what it would take on programs that would keep them out of jail,” McIntosh said. “We need to start looking and focus on that; that’s one of the biggest things.”
Closing the forum, Howell brought up the efforts he has made toward the betterment of Sedgwick County and a number of irons he has in the fire to continue that work. Pointing to his experience and track record, he noted he remains committed to serving his constituents.
“It takes time to get stuff done and I’m working very hard to serve the people of my district,” Howell said. “I don’t want to stop.”
Making his case, McIntosh stated it is time for a change and point to a need for collaboration in improving what he called a “toxic environment.”
“We need new ideas, we need new direction. We need to make sure that everybody works together; that’s not happening now. How does that change? By changing leadership,” McIntosh said. “We need to move it forward, we need to get things going. We’ve got a lot of opportunity here in Sedgwick County, but the only way we can do it is doing it the right way.”