County Forum

County commission candidates Jim Howell and John McIntosh recently shared their viewpoints on key issues at a public forum in Derby on Oct. 20.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, candidates for local office met in a recent forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (Wichita chapter) at the Derby Public Library on Oct. 20.

Incumbent Jim Howell (R) and former Derby City Council Member John McIntosh (D) – both running for the Sedgwick County Commission seat representing District 5 – participated, sharing their thoughts on a number of subjects pertinent to local voters. Candidates responded to both prepared questions and a number submitted by audience members.

