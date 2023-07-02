Collector Event

Collector are encouraged to bring their pop culture items – such as Pokemon cards – to the first-ever Nerd Collectors Meet-Up at the DPL on July 9.

Avengers, assemble! Or, at the very least, those who might collect items pertaining to Marvel’s superhero team are called to gather at the first-ever Nerd Collectors Meet-Up to be held at the Derby Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. July 9. 

Collectors of popular fandom or pop culture items such as comic books, Pokemon or Magic cards, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, etc. memorabilia, or anime figures are encouraged to pack up their collection and join fellow fans for this meet-up to share items, make swaps, sales or exchanges, and get to know other pop culture collectors in the community.

