Avengers, assemble! Or, at the very least, those who might collect items pertaining to Marvel’s superhero team are called to gather at the first-ever Nerd Collectors Meet-Up to be held at the Derby Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. July 9.
Collectors of popular fandom or pop culture items such as comic books, Pokemon or Magic cards, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, etc. memorabilia, or anime figures are encouraged to pack up their collection and join fellow fans for this meet-up to share items, make swaps, sales or exchanges, and get to know other pop culture collectors in the community.
While the event may expand in the future, Teen and Adult Services Coordinator Alyssa LaRue noted the initial event is geared toward an older crowd.
“The Nerd Collectors Meet-Up is for adults 18-plus,” LaRue said. “In the future, we might host an all-ages or specifically teen event, but we wanted to focus on collectors over 18.”
Pop culture collecting is a prevalent hobby for many media enthusiasts, but it can be difficult to find other like-minded collectors or those interested in starting or broadening collections. The meet-up event aims to bring those collectors together in a free space to share their collections. It will be held in the library’s Community Room.
A local collector approached LaRue about the idea, and she thought it would be a great way to bring passionate fans together – a perfect fit with the library’s summer reading theme of All Together Now.
“I thought this would be a great way for local pop culture collectors to essentially find each other and share their collections,” LaRue said. “The primary goal is connection; to find other pop culture enthusiasts who can share in the hobby of collecting.”
Knowing there are patrons out there who regularly check out the library’s collection of comic book, manga, science fiction and fantasy items, LaRue has seen the interest is there.
Based on the reception and participation in the inaugural Nerd Collectors Meet-up, LaRue said staff may look to grow the event in the future in line with similar events such as a comic book convention.
“This event is definitely nota convention or ‘con’ but it is a potential stepping stone in that direction,” LaRue said. “The hope with this event is to gauge the local interest and resources to move us towards hopefully hosting something bigger in the future.”
No registration or sign up is required, and there will be refreshments and giveaways. For additional questions, call 788-0760.