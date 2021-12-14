As Derby Community Family Services Director, a role she took on a year ago, Colene Read has her hand in a lot of cookie jars helping those in need.
For those various efforts, Read was recently announced as this year’s Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award recipient (renamed for the late, founding member of the Derby Community Foundation) by
the DCF.
Most notably in support of DCFS (where she volunteered for several years before taking over as director), Read coordinated partner involvement – from the Derby Lions Club, USD 260 and more – in the annual food drive to benefit the Derby food pantry in 2021. She also coordinated efforts with local churches, through the Souper Bowl of Caring, to help the food drive efforts – adding to its success. And she helped sort and store the food on top of that.
Outside of the DCFS, Read has also served on the DCF and Derby Chamber of Commerce boards, worked with Derby Circles – a program to help people bridge out of poverty – and helped spearhead efforts that brought Rock River Rapids to Derby. She has also volunteered with her therapy dog, Molly, to visit local hospitals and nursing homes over the past decade.
“The reason I do the things I do is because I feel like that’s what we’re supposed to do. I think we’re all here to help each other out and it’s just a privilege for me to be able to do that,” Read said. “Obviously, it’s a good feeling to help somebody that needs help.”
Admittedly, the Osawatomie native said her parents were a big inspiration as they always gave back in her hometown, which influenced her work around Derby – a community she has called home for 45 years now. Being around so many great people, through work and otherwise, she felt compelled to give back.
Recognizing individuals or groups for committing uncommon acts of generosity in the Derby area, the DCF Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award has been given out since 2014. It was renamed in honor of Kinch this year to pay tribute to her legacy of generosity – and DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn said Read certainly fits a similar mold.
“Colene Read embodies the Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award in that she is always willing to step up and help. As a volunteer, she is often the first one to arrive at an event and among the last to leave because she’s there setting up and cleaning up,” Hearn said. “Her generosity seems to know no bounds, especially when it comes to enriching the quality of life in the Derby area for fellow residents.”
“She is dedicated, loyal,
and has a huge heart for
helping others,” said Rhonda Cott as part of Read’s nomination. “She is truly
an amazing lady.”
Other nominees for this year’s award included the Derby Senior Center community quilters and CJ Seitz Memorial Foundation Board of Directors.
As winner of the award, Read will also have the opportunity to award a $500 grant to the charity of her choice. While she is undecided on the charity currently, she was grateful to be recognized by the DCF and fellow community members.
“It’s a great honor. I thought it was an honor just to be nominated,” Read said. “I appreciate it, but I also feel humbled by it because there’s so many other people I know in this community who do as much or more than I do who deserve it also.”