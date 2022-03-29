TOPEKA – The Kansas Cold Weather Rule will expire on March 31. That means Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas utility bills will be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility company to make payment arrangements.
The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from Nov. 1 through March 31 each year. It provides protection from disconnection to residential customers served by utilities regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission’s (KCC).
To find out more about utility assistance programs, contact the local utility or the KCC Consumer Protection Office at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140.