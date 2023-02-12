Chef Colby

Chef Jake Colby (left) helps Jace Thomas roll out some cookie dough in one of the recent classes he led at The Kitchen.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

For Derby’s Jake Colby, his love for cooking started at a young age. He pursued that in high school – growing up outside of Chicago – and also at home, with his dad playing a big role.

“Culinary [arts] has always kind of been like my thing. I always did classes and competitions in school,” Colby said. “It was something that me and my dad actually shared a love for, honestly.”

Chef Colby 2

Colby helps one of his students mix dough as part of the recent Cookielicious class. As part of the DRC’s roster of chef instructors, Colby is teaching roughly two to three classes per week.
