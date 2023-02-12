For Derby’s Jake Colby, his love for cooking started at a young age. He pursued that in high school – growing up outside of Chicago – and also at home, with his dad playing a big role.
“Culinary [arts] has always kind of been like my thing. I always did classes and competitions in school,” Colby said. “It was something that me and my dad actually shared a love for, honestly.”
Moving to Derby in 2015, Colby pursued that passion somewhat – spending time as a cake decorator for Dillons. For the past five years though he has been working as assistant property manager at The Trails apartments – so cooking is once again explored in his spare time.
Then, a friend who works at the Derby Recreation Center informed Colby The Kitchen at the Hubbard Arts Center was looking for instructors. Colby signed on as a chef instructor as of October 2022 and hasn’t looked back.
“It’s just been kind of a back burner thing, just doing it on the side for fun. Then, when I got the opportunity to meet people and instruct classes it was just something I couldn’t pass up,” Colby said. “It’s just been a fantastic experience.”
Now, Colby is picking up as many classes as possible – currently leading about two to three courses a week. Those range from introductory classes with beginning chefs to intimate date night courses, as well as some outreach programs on behalf of the DRC.
Both Colby and his father were home taught as far as cooking skills. In his first experience teaching others, he noted he tries to keep his lessons simple and accessible.
“With the classes, my big takeaway is teaching people new techniques,” Colby said. “I try to do fancy stuff, but I don’t want to do something like Gordon Ramsey-level where you have to learn to flambé things. I wanted to do something that’s practical for the people that are doing these classes to take home with them.”
One of the first courses Colby taught, he said he instructed participants on the proper technique for cutting an onion – which blew some people’s minds.
Knowing that sometimes cooking can turn into a “hectic mess,” Colby tries to keep things light in his class to foster that appreciation for the culinary arts he continues to hold.
Colby noted cooking – and teaching now, in turn – is a creative outlet for him, but more than anything he enjoys the personal elements and inherent camaraderie of leading classes at the Hubbard Arts Center.
With cooking, Colby also noted there is an immediate fulfillment to the art form – with participants getting to taste what they’ve created in class (and replicate it at home). Given that teaching in The Kitchen is not his day job, he also noted he tries to keep things on the lighter side to create an inviting atmosphere.
“One of my biggest takeaways from my classes is having fun,” Colby said. “That’s all it is is just having fun, having a good time and meeting new people.”