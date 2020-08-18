Longtime Derby resident Jim Coffey may have passed away, but his memory will not soon be forgotten – especially with the Derby Community Foundation.
The local insurance agent was a former member of the DCF Board of Directors, serving from 2012 to 2015, and a part of the foundation’s Legacy Society – a group intent on leaving estate gifts with the DCF to benefit the Derby area.
DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn noted the society was created in 2013, with Coffey one of the first to join – and his legacy gift of $10,000 (which the foundation recently received after his passing in April) will be the first to go toward supporting the DCF.
“He really thought a lot of Derby. He was on a few different committees and councils,” said Coffey’s son, Mike. “I think he just wanted to keep things moving forward. Whatever he could help with, whether he’s there or not, I think he just felt good and felt confident that would help out.”
Part of that $10,000 gift will go toward the Derby Area Veterans Memorial, Hearn said, while the other part (to be split evenly) will go toward the DCF operating budget.
Considering the current situation, Hearn noted the gift will have an immediate impact when it comes to supporting the foundation’s operations.
“In terms of our operating budget, it couldn’t come at a more advantageous time for the community foundation because with COVID-19 and the pandemic our efforts to get out and meet with donors have been curtailed,” Hearn said. “It comes at a great time for the community foundation to help support our operating expenses so that we can continue to award grants and scholarships and do things to benefit our community.”
As for the veterans memorial, which both Hearn and Mike noted meant a lot to Coffey, the plan is unclear at the moment but those funds will be used to upgrade the Walk of Freedom at Garrett Park in some way. Coffey was heavily involved in the memorial walk from the start, with a station paying tribute to the families of military veterans created as the result of a gift from Coffey.
Originally intended to honor his late wife, Sarah, a bronze sculpture (“Patriotic Boy”) was installed along the memorial walk as a tribute to all veterans’ families. A photo featuring Coffey’s three sons in military fatigues sits at the base of that statue and any future upgrade to the memorial would denote the contribution from Coffey’s legacy gift, Hearn said.
Hearn is hopeful Coffey’s legacy gift will spur others to leave something behind in support of the community. For Coffey, the gift was true to his character – as Mike noted his father strived to serve the Derby community honestly and with integrity over four decades. The legacy gift just keeps those efforts going.
“As far as what he did, I think he was always helpful to Derby,” Mike said.
“Jim was a quiet giant in the Derby community,” Hearn said. “He was involved in supporting so many causes in Derby, but worked quietly behind the scenes, never seeking recognition for his good works. His legacy gift to the community foundation is an example of how much Jim loved his community; by providing a gift from his estate he has forever made a positive impact on Derby.”