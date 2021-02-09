Who knew what a trip to a woodcarving class with his dad would start for Gary Evans?
It’s the foundation of one of the longest active classes/gatherings underneath the Derby Recreation Commission umbrella. Evans, who has been at the helm of Carve & Chat from its initiation in 1981, still oversees the Thursday night class. Last month, the DRC launched Carve & Coffee to broaden its offerings in the space.
While it has been attached to the DRC since 1985, Carve & Chat was initially a part of Derby Adult Community Education. Evans wanted to volunteer his time so that the class could be free and it would help spark interest in woodcarving.
The first class of Carve & Chat occurred inside Derby High School. It moved to the DRC four years later when it opened its building. The class/session is designed for woodcarvers of all ages and experience levels.
Evans said one of the reasons why he has found a passion for it is not only the variety of projects he has produced since he started, but how it can be so versatile as an activity.
“Once you learn it, it’s something you can do [in a number of ways],” Evans said. “If you’re big into camping or if you’re in your backyard, you can grab a piece of wood and it’s a nice hobby. Get a cold brew or an iced tea and it’s a hobby that can be done inexpensively too. Once you start broadening out, you’re going to need more tools.”
Since launching 40 years ago, the class has also spawned other woodcarving gatherings. That includes the recently launched Carve & Coffee, which is led by Steve Carden.
A 1973 graduate of Derby High School, Carden began attending woodcarving events through the DRC in the 1980s. Since then he has struck a friendship with Evans and, when it came time to open its new class, he agreed to take the helm.
He already had experience carving when he first attended, but found his “home” with this group as they look to add to the activity.
“It’s the fact that we’re woodcarvers and there aren’t many of us around,” Carden said. “We have something in common and we’re looking to try and gather whenever we can.”
Part of the growth of Carve & Chat comes with as many as three meetings per week. Groups have met at the Derby Senior Center, but excitement grew when Carden realized he could be a part of instructing in the new class.
Evans, Carden and DRC Art Director Aimee Geist met in December 2020 to finalize details for the new class. It is
set to meet through March 8 every Monday from 10:00 a.m.
to 12:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center.
“It has been good to open our door to have the opportunity for more people to come,” Carden said. “We’ve just started and the first few times we’ve been together … I’ve tried to teach some things that meet specific needs of the folks there.”
Evans and Carden do collaborate as Evans does do one-on-one work on Monday mornings too.
“We’ve done a lot of work on carving faces thus far,” he said. “We’ve done some eyes, noses and mouths. Now we’re working at putting it all together. I want to be someone who can guide and answer questions along the way. It’s what excited me most about the Monday morning class.”
They both understand that woodcarving is not quite as well known. However, they hope that someone who is looking to open a new activity might be willing to give it a try.
“Come by and give it a try,” Carden said. “Just because you’ve never done it doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it … This is getting down to know the wood better and a little closer.”