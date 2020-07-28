When it comes to organized activities, the Derby school district features the usual suspects – athletics, music, drama, etc. – but USD 260 goes above and beyond that considering all the opportunities available to students.
At Derby High School alone, there are nearly 50 different clubs that students can join throughout the course of the school year. Some are course-related (newspaper, yearbook, etc.). Some, like yoga, are dedicated to general recreational activities, while others (i.e., Star Wars club) appeal to specific fandoms.
Fishing club is one of those general recreational outlets that was reintroduced at DHS about three years ago, according to club sponsor and DHS Language Arts teacher Matt Van Boening. Typically, there are 15-20 students in the club each year falling into categories – those who want to compete (with numerous high schools in Kansas participating in a non-sanctioned fishing circuit) and those in the beginning/intermediate range who just want to fish for fun.
“There’s always a certain segment of the population who’s interested in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation,” Van Boening said.
Generally considered a high school activity, Van Boening stated that anyone who wants to go on an outing with the fishing club is welcome – no matter their age (though the elementary and middle schools do have their own set of clubs as well).
Depending on the home room schedule, the fishing club meets about once a month through the school year and Van Boening typically sets up three different fishing outings (one in the fall, two in the spring) over the course of the year. Previously, the club has fished at ponds in Derby, Rose Hill, Udall and more.
Eventually, Van Boening said he could see fishing becoming an activity sponsored by the Kansas State High School Activities Association – something that could possibly happen in the near future given the interest and something he would be “greatly encouraged” by. For now, though, Van Boening is focused on helping students gain an appreciation for the outdoors and pick up some basic knowledge of fishing along the way through the club.
Being as large as it is, Van Boening said the club offerings are important at Derby High School and throughout the district as they provide additional chances for students to interact with others who share similar interests.
“When you have 2,000 students, you certainly want to offer a variety of things for them to do and know with that many people there’s going to be a lot of different interests,” Van Boening said. “So, you want to try and appeal to those kids and offer them some activities so that they’re included, validated and have an outlet for their interests as well as the sports, band and vocal music opportunities, which are certainly wonderful as well.”
COVID-19 may impact the start of the school year and when clubs can meet again, but Van Boening said he has already been planning for that.
For his competitive club members, they will likely be unable to compete in a make-up tournament through the state fishing circuit (which holds four annually) at the start of August. Outside of that, though, he noted there are some inherent advantages for his club once meetings resume.
“The good thing is that it’s an outdoor activity, so there’s the opportunity for social distancing and minimizing that on that level,” Van Boening said. “We’ve got that going for us.”
Last year, during the club’s fall outing, Van Boening noted 22 kids showed up in less-than-ideal conditions. There a clear interest and investment – something he expects will still be there when club activities are able to resume. With that kind of buy-in, he encourages students to consider participating in one of the many clubs DHS has to offer.
“On one hand, we know that being involved in extracurricular activities helps kids become better students, and so I would encourage it in that aspect,” Van Boening said. “Mostly, I would say its another opportunity for social interaction of people with similar interests – and that’s always a fun thing.”