Like many groups, local book clubs were thrown off track for a bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they’re back meeting again and the members are certainly happy about it.
As members entered a recent gathering of the “Joyful Page Turners” club, one of three that meet at the Derby Public Library, they were informed by organizer and library assistant Linda Voth that they no longer had to wear masks, either. It added to the cheer of the in-person meeting.
The group, which takes on both fiction and nonfiction works, is the oldest of the library’s three book clubs, meeting since 2000.
Anywhere from seven to 12 people show up to a meeting, which is on the fourth Thursday of the month from August to May.
Like the others, the club did cancel a few meetings last year when the pandemic was at its peak, but then returned with masks and social distancing. Now, with vaccinations in place, they’re happy to get back to their routine – and are open to the community.
“We invite anyone,” Voth said “It’s very informal.”
Voth said she likes to attend not only because it’s part of her duties and she loves to read but because she gets a variety of distinct views of the same book.
“It does get you out of your comfort zone, because there are certain books that you would never read otherwise,” she said.
While most members like the books – or if they don’t, point out what they don’t enjoy – there are a few people who “didn’t like anything.”
The club is member-driven and Voth lets them decide what they want to read.
Author interview from New York
The only requirement is that there must be at least one copy of the selection at the library. Members can get additional copies from other libraries, a process that is fairly simple, she said.
Voth puts together the meeting guide and, while there is a discussion leader, she might have to be “an enforcer” for the 75-minute meeting.
“Sometimes we get off topic and I need to bring them back,” she said.
Member Sue Boahn, who was leading the most recent meeting, agreed that the gathering does get book lovers out of their comfort zone. Even if someone doesn’t read the book cover to cover, just going over the synopsis is often good enough to jump into the discussion, she said.
And there are some unusual times, too, like the meeting in which an Alaskan-based author not only sent the club copies of his book, he sent a box of food from the 49th state, including crab.
“We loved the food but the book was awful,” Boahn laughed.
One book most did like was the May selection, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” set in the New York Public Library.
Boahn even arranged for a Skyped-in presentation and question-and-answer period with Fiona Davis, the bestselling author, who lives in New York. They’ve had her as a virtual visitor before and she promised to return via Skype again next year after her next book is released.
Another member, Deeny Wahl, also likes the fact that she’s exposed to something new – and a way to make new friends.
“I’ve got to know a lot more Derby people,” she said. “You find people with different interests and different backgrounds.”
‘No one gets angry at anyone’
Randy White (who is unrelated to the Derby mayor) has been coming to the club for two years and was the only male attendee other than a reporter.
The fact that it’s mostly women doesn’t bother White because he gets to hear a lot of viewpoints that he normally wouldn’t – and it keeps him reading.
White’s wife, Sue, also attends and she likes the fact that everyone takes turns picking the books and leading the discussion. Having Randy select books means that she reads something, such as a book on Charles Lindbergh, that she otherwise might not.
However, members do shy away from two hot-button subjects: religion and politics.
That way, “no one gets angry at anyone,” Randy White said.
Along with the Joyful Page Turners,” the library has the “Hauntingly
Good Reads” and “Bemused Bibliophiles” clubs.
“Hauntingly” deals mainly with supernatural topics, including vampires, zombies, witches, magic and science fiction. It meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. The “Bemused” choices are popular fiction and eclectic works. That book club meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
Library Director Eric Gustafson urged area book lovers to consider jumping into the chat at one of the gatherings.
“We’re always looking for more members,” he said. “Our book clubs are a wonderful place for readers to discover new books and share their perspectives.”