Claytor named 2022 Outstanding Recreational Professional

Dee Anna Claytor was honored with the Outstanding Recreation Professional award by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Commission at its annual conference in mid-January. Claytor is the Assistant Director of Programs at the Derby Recreation Commission and serves on the Derby Free Spirits Board of Directors.
Fellow employees at the DRC nominated Claytor for her work with the commission and her leadership with the Derby Free Spirits. The KRPA honors recreation professionals who display impactful service to the community and the organization.
“When I heard the news of the award, I was definitely surprised and appreciative,” Claytor said.
Claytor has been working in the parks and recreation field for approximately 27 years.
That experience helped her this past year when she searched, wrote and secured eight grants for the DRC that totaled over $250,000.
The funds were used to help support the Oaklawn Activity Center After School Program, serving 120 children in the Oaklawn area. The funds also helped the Recreation Station Summer Camp, which served 135 children and provided needed supplies. These two programs were among the several DRC special events that were impacted by the grant money Claytor was able to secure.
“This is a great honor,” Claytor said. “To have the DRC believe in me and respect my work to nominate me was very nice. But, then, to be chosen for the award was somewhat overwhelming. Working in recreation has been my whole career, and it is incredibly rewarding to see the happiness we bring to individuals and families.”