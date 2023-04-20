The Derby-based CJ Memorial Foundation recently announced its latest round of grand awards for 2023 in support of organizations supporting individuals with disabilities.

A total of $38,000 in funding was handed out to Ability Point, Derby Free Spirits, KETCH and Rainbows. The money will help fund a youth summer camp program, upgrades for safety, a self-advocate program and several scholarships to offer programs and services free of charge.

0
0
0
0
0