The Derby-based CJ Memorial Foundation recently announced its latest round of grand awards for 2023 in support of organizations supporting individuals with disabilities.
A total of $38,000 in funding was handed out to Ability Point, Derby Free Spirits, KETCH and Rainbows. The money will help fund a youth summer camp program, upgrades for safety, a self-advocate program and several scholarships to offer programs and services free of charge.
Ability Point was presented with a $10,000 grant to help support its YESS Summer Program, Miss Unstoppable event and offer individual scholarships for individuals with disabilities to attend camps and field trips.
Derby Free Spirits received $10,000 as well, allowing the organization to offer all activities at no cost to participants, reducing the financial strain on families with special needs individuals.
KETCH (Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped, Inc.) was also awarded a $10,000 grant that will assist in funding necessary facility upgrades for its PACE program.
Finally, Rainbows was presented with an $8,000 grant to help put on Camp Woodchuck, a popular summer camp for the children with special needs who the organization serves.
All money for the grants is generated through the organization’s one fundraising event, the CJ Memorial golf tournament (held the third Monday each September). Proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically those organizations that impacted the life of tournament and foundation namesake CJ Seitz.
In addition to the grants handed out, the CJ Memorial Foundation also recognized Keven Pappan, Jordan Roberts and Clayton Roberts as the Volunteer of the Year winners. They were highlighted for their annual volunteer service helping organize the tournament.
Since the tournament’s inception in 2007, the CJ Memorial Foundation has been able to award over $450,000 in grants to organizations making a difference in the lives of local residents with special needs. For more on the CJ Memorial Foundation, contact Caryn Hendry at caryn@derbyrec.com.