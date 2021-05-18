The CJ Memorial Foundation recently announced recipients for its grant awards.
“People with disabilities will reap many benefits from the grant awards just announced by the CJ Memorial Foundation,” the foundation said in a release.
The awards will fund a youth summer camp program, upgrades for safety, a self-advocate program that empowers adults with disabilities, and several scholarship funds to offer programs and services free of charge to participants.
The Arc, a nonprofit agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities, received a $10,000 grant. The Arc provides support and services to benefit the entire family. The Arc’s mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families, providing educational and social opportunities to enhance development of individual potential while advocating for support and services in the community.
The Derby Free Spirits also received $10,000 to allow the organization to offer all activities at no cost to participants, reducing financial strain often felt by families with members who have special needs.
Previous donations from the CJ Memorial Foundation allowed the Free Spirits to replace competition uniforms and cover the cost of transportation for out-of-town travel.
The Derby Free Spirits organization provides mentally and physically disabled individuals with the opportunity to participate in a variety of recreational activities. Programming offered by the Free Spirits ranges from sports competition in eight Special Olympic sports and one sport for physically disabled individuals, to recreational activities such as horseback riding, kickball and line dancing. Team sport offerings also include volleyball, baseball, basketball, and hockey.
A $6,000 award was given to KETCH, the Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped, Inc., which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities that support the whole person, seven days per week, 24 hours each day.
KETCH provides a diverse range of residential services including apartment living for those who are more independent to group homes for those who need 24-hour support.
An $8,000 award was given to Rainbows United, Inc., which has been enhancing the lives of children with special needs and their families for 40 years by bringing together community resources and providing customized services.
As specialists in services for children and youth ages birth through 21, Rainbows provides a wide array of comprehensive programs including Targeted Case Management, early care and education, mental health and early intervention.
More than 3,300 children and families are served annually, primarily in Sedgwick and Butler counties.
All grants made by the CJ Memorial Foundation are funded by the singular fundraising activity, the CJ Memorial Golf Tournament. This tournament is held the third Monday of each September at Hidden Lakes Golf Course in Derby.
Proceeds from the tournament support organizations that serve people with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically those organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament’s namesake.
Since the inception of the tournament in 2007, the CJ Memorial organization has given over $359,000 to deserving organizations, who in return make a great difference in the lives of local residents with special needs.
Four of the volunteers that help make the tournament a success each year were also recognized as the Volunteer of the Year for 2020: Allison Munn, Misti Bonnes, Verna Smith and Karen Schlecht.