You would be hard-pressed to get self-effacing community volunteer Becky Robinson to blow her own horn, but if it no longer worked, she would readily recycle it for scrap metal and use the proceeds to benefit others.
The lifelong Derby resident has found a myriad of ways over the last 35 years to repurpose, donate, recycle and bring along future generations in the pursuit of helping others.
A longtime paraprofessional and family engagement educator at Swaney Elementary (she quit in May to be able to spend more time with her six grandchildren who live out of state) she has also been the volunteer sponsor of the school’s recycling club, raising funds to buy shirts for students and teachers in support of the bullying prevention program.
“I started with cans, then with metal recycling, and now I have a trailer at the school,” she said. “People donate everything – old appliances, anything metal except microwaves or certain things with freon or coolant.”
During the course of the last school year, they were able to raise about $4,500.
The students in the recycling club are responsible for the recycling containers that are placed throughout the school, helping with the metal recycling and other activities including repurposing old crayons, recycling markers and collecting items for the Humane Society.
“We arranged for the club to go on a field trip to the Humane Society so the kids could see firsthand how all the things collected are used,” she said, citing the example of toilet paper cores that are filled with peanut butter and kibble and then frozen.
“The dogs can eat the fiberboard, so when a dog is dropped off and anxious, they give them one from the freezer to keep them busy,” she explained, adding that all the kids from the recycling club “made those while we were there.”
On one of her regular trips into Wichita to drop off pop caps at Ronald McDonald House, donations at the Humane Society, and scrap metal recycling, Robinson decided to take Oliver back to Derby because the canal route was under construction, and another connection was made for the Recycle Queen.
“I saw a billboard for the New Leaf ministry [affiliated with Union Rescue Mission New Leaf Book Mercantile - Union Rescue Mission Wichita (urmwichita.org)].” She called and toured the facilities, and now takes “quite a few books and [men’s] clothes there to donate.”
Robinson noted the clothing donations have helped several women in her life who have lost their husbands and had a difficult time cleaning out closets.
“If they know there is a good place to take the items that will benefit someone it’s easier for them,” she said. “It benefits them because they need that step in grieving, and it benefits the mission as well.”
Although Robinson is not on staff at Swaney, she still plans to help with the recycling club as well as continuing with and adding to her lengthy list of volunteer activities including blood donor and blood drive organizer, Derby Health Collaborative, Circles Derby, LEAD Derby, Envision Wichita golf tournament and Police Appreciation Banquet.
Robinson said as a kid growing up in Derby she wasn’t “really connected,” but after marrying her high school sweetheart and having children of her own, “I really found a need to be involved in the community.”
“When I was coordinating a children’s church ministry, I realized how hard it is to find volunteers, and working with Girl Scouts and at school with parent groups, I understood these things don’t happen without volunteers.”