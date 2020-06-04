After a delay due to COVID-19, organizers have announced the citywide garage sales will return July 23, 24 and 25.
Registration to participate in the garage sales sponsored by the Derby Rotary Club is $10 and registration will be open June 15 through July 13. Those wanting to participate can register at the Derby Recreation Commission (cash only) or Derby Public Library.
Proceeds will be donated to the Feed a Hungry Child lunch program in partnership with USD 260.
Helpful tips the Derby Rotary Club is encouraging among participants include:
- Displaying posters to remind customers of social distancing.
- Spacing tables/chairs 6 feet apart.
- Using signs/tape to direct traffic.
- Disinfecting merchandise before putting it out for sale.
- Cleaning tables/chairs throughout the day.
- Supplying hand sanitizer on table for customers.
- Wearing a mask and disposable gloves.