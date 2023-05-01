The registration deadline for the Derby citywide garage sales is fast approaching.
Cost to register is $10, which can be done at either the Derby Public Library or Derby Recreation Center (cash only). Deadline to sign up is May 10.
Sales will be held May 18-20 this year, with proceeds from registration going to support the Derby Public Schools Feed a Hungry Child Program.
For more information, contact derbyksrotaryclub@gmail.com.