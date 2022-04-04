Registrations are being accepted now through May 4 for the Derby citywide garage sales, which will take place May 12, 13 and 14.
The $10 registration cost will cover a yard sign denoting participation and a listing in a map that will be printed in the Informer. All proceeds from the citywide garage go to Derby Public Schools’ Feed a Hungry Child program.
Sellers can register at either the Derby Public Library or Derby Recreation Center (cash only). For more information, contact derbyksrotaryclub@gmail.com.