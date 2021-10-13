Following a year of work put in by an appointed steering committee, the Derby Planning Commission recommended approval of final proposed amendments to the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations for consideration by the Derby City Council.
The amendment process was initiated in order to implement the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, with the recommendations focusing on mixed-use development, walkable development, development of special districts in Derby’s town center, revitalization of existing neighborhoods, updating design criteria, streamlining the development review and permitting processes, clarifying ambiguous code provisions and cleaning up general amendments.
Recommended amendments were approved unanimously and will now go before the city council for final approval.