Over a year ago, following adoption of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, work began to change the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations.
A steering committee was formed to shape regulation amendments in order to implement Vision Derby 2040. City Planner Scott Knebel brought forth the final recommendations from that committee at the Derby City Council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 14.
In line with Vision Derby 2040, the recommended amendments focus on mixed-use development, walkable development, development of special districts in Derby’s town center, revitalization of existing neighborhoods, updating design criteria, streamlining development review and the permitting process, clarifying ambiguous code provisions, and cleaning up general amendments.
With regards to mixed-use, a key of the Vision Derby 2040 plan, the main goal is to allow commercial and residential uses in the same development.
“Even in this region, this is a development pattern that is being sought after,” Knebel said, pointing to an example currently under construction in Andover.
For walkable development, there are a number of recommendations to promote another major goal of the city. Some include changes to neighborhood subdivision regulations to make it easier to get from one house to the next, or connect to the city’s hike and bike path.
Other recommendations include changes to commercial development zoning regulations that would create greater, safer pedestrian pathways between them (i.e., Derby Marketplace).
Regulations for special district development and revitalization of existing neighborhoods, as presented, are somewhat tied together. Pattern zoning – with a study confirmed to be in the city’s budget contingency – would promote infill development in older areas of Derby, depending on the predetermined needs of the neighborhood.
With revitalization, one of the major changes would be the allowance of accessory dwelling units, duplexes and small apartments by special use per the new regulations.
Additional amendments presented included more regulation of development exteriors (i.e., landscaping), combining the planning commission and board of zoning appeals to streamline development review, and clarifying a number of current regulations – like the allotted time period for temporary signs.
Given the amendments proposed, Mayor Randy White questioned if an increase in infrastructure costs would come with that – with Knebel noting that is a distinct possibility.
“There are some things in there that could increase the ongoing operations of the infrastructure,” Knebel said. “There would be more sidewalks, more trees.”
Regarding the changes to allow for accessory dwelling units as special uses, both council member Tom Keil and Rocky Cornejo brought up concerns about how that would be handled in neighborhoods with a homeowners association.
Keil suggested communicating with the HOAs in Derby to allow them time to change their terms based on the new zoning and subdivision regulations. Meanwhile, Cornejo questioned how the regulations, if adopted, would impact the HOA’s covenants.
Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires noted the special uses would still have to go through a review process, while Knebel also pointed out that the covenants would likely be more strict than city codes. He also said with many modern HOA covenants, occupancy of accessory structures is not allowed.
“I have not, in my experience, seen an accessory dwelling unit sought in neighborhoods that are less than 40 years old,” Knebel said.
HOAs would be given prior notice of the zoning and subdivision amendments, staff said, with the council voting to receive and file the draft recommendations. Next, a public hearing on the zoning and subdivision amendments will be held at the Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 7.