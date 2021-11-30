The city unanimously approved adoption of three new ordinances at its Nov. 23 meeting, with all three regarding zoning and subdivisions. The ordinances will amend the zoning and subdivision regulations – which a steering committee was been working on for a year – to facilitate mixed use development, walkable development and more in Derby.
Additionally, one of the ordinances amended Title 2 of the Derby Municipal Code to combine the planning commission and board of zoning appeals into one entity.
The approved amendments are set to become effective as of Jan. 1, 2022.