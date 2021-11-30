City of Derby logo.png

The city unanimously approved adoption of three new ordinances at its Nov. 23 meeting, with all three regarding zoning and subdivisions. The ordinances will amend the zoning and subdivision regulations – which a steering committee was been working on for a year – to facilitate mixed use development, walkable development and more in Derby.

Additionally, one of the ordinances amended Title 2 of the Derby Municipal Code to combine the planning commission and board of zoning appeals into one entity.

The approved amendments are set to become effective as of Jan. 1, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags