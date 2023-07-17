Following budget workshops and individual input from council members, City Manager Kiel Mangus presented the final recommended 2024 budget to the Derby City Council at its July 11 meeting.
While some expedited construction projects – among other items – drove the actual 2023 budget up slightly (13%) from what was initially approved, the recommended budget is trending back downward in 2024 by about 7.5% – $55 million total compared to nearly $60 million.
Once again, property tax is projected to be the largest revenue source ($14.2 million) for the city with assessed valuation continuing to go up, projected to increase by 11.5% in 2023 to fund the 2024 budget.
However, as county and Derby Difference sales tax revenues continue to go up as well, Mangus noted city staff is looking at ways to offset the property tax burden on citizens.
“We’re trying to not capture all of that growth if we can help it,” Mangus said.
Given that the future of the Derby Difference sales tax will be up for a vote in the coming general election, Mangus noted staff was fiscally responsible with the balancing the property tax/sales tax split. If continued utilization of the Derby Difference sales tax is approved, though, Mangus noted that could shift some of the city’s tax burden off of property owners – taking a “fiscally responsible” approach to 2024 for now.
For 2024, Mangus proposed continuing the trend of decreasing the city’s mill levy, dropping it from 46.978 to a flat 46 mills, though that would still exceed the revenue neutral rate. That rate would adequately allow the city to maintain current service levels as well as add three full-time positions in 2024 (fire training chief, fire marshal and a fifth school resource officer).
To meet the revenue neutral rate – the number of mills levied to generate the same amount of property tax as the year prior – the city would have to set its mill levy at 42.118 mills, which would amount to cutting roughly $1.2 million from the proposed budget.
As staff pointed out, the RNR does not take into account inflation, raises for employees and other factors. While council members could appreciate the intent of the state’s effort with the RNR, it wasn’t perceived as the best tool for managing the tax burden – something Derby is looking to do internally in evaluating its tax revenue utilization.
“I’d like to educate the people that, yes, we are decreasing the mill levy again for the fourth year in a row and we are trying to get a switch between property tax revenue and sales tax revenue to further help relieve the residents of Derby,” said council member Rick Coleman.
“There’s something called home rule. I don’t need their help managing our money,” said Mayor Randy White. “I need the state to watch their money and I’ll watch our money.”
Outside of the staffing increases, the 2024 budget will also address some major street renovations – including reconstruction of Market Street (from K-15 to Woodlawn), K-15 Area Plan Phase II construction, and mill and overlay on Rock Road from the south city limits to Meadowlark.
Additionally, along with some equipment purchases, a number of capital improvement plans will be addressed in 2024. On top of some already in the works (wastewater, water treatment plant upgrades), that includes potential construction costs for a railroad quiet zone, design for Decarsky Park Phase II as well as design/construction to address needs for police/court/senior center facilities.
Taking care of current and future staff was also highlighted in the 2024 budget as the city will take on half of the cost (paying the other half in 2025) for a total compensation study regarding employee pay – a worthwhile investment in the eyes of the council.
“We want to take care of them so they can continue to make Derby a great place to live,” Coleman said.
Mangus also reminded the council that the recommended budget is the “ceiling,” with the option available for the council to lower the total budget as feasible.
Sharing appreciation for the work that went into the recommended budget and efforts to get some overdue requests approved, the council approved publication of notices to exceed the RNR and to set a budget hearing for Aug. 22.
For those residents interested in reviewing the recommended budget. it is available online at www.derbyks.com/budget or in person at the Derby Public Library.