City Budget 2

Trying to find a taxing balance as Derby’s assessed valuation continues to grow, a mill levy decrease was proposed for the third straight year with the recommended 2024 budget.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Following budget workshops and individual input from council members, City Manager Kiel Mangus presented the final recommended 2024 budget to the Derby City Council at its July 11 meeting. 

While some expedited construction projects – among other items – drove the actual 2023 budget up slightly (13%) from what was initially approved, the recommended budget is trending back downward in 2024 by about 7.5% – $55 million total compared to nearly $60 million.

City Budget 1

Mayor Randy White noted an appreciation of the intent of the RNR, but also pointed out issues in the city trying to adhere to that while discussing the recommended 2024 budget.
