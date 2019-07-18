Derby residents are once again invited to join the city for a night of dancing and fun.
The Derby Dance-a-long is an event for people of all ages. It represents one of many celebratory occasions for Derby’s 150th anniversary this year.
The first of these events was held in April. The dance-a-longs are similar to dances held twice a month at the Derby Senior Center.
Live music from the '50s and '60s will be provided by Kansas-based Jukebox Journey.
The dance will be purely for fun and will not include contests. Refreshments will be available.
Dancing will last from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Entry is $3, which helps pay for the live band. For more information, contact 316-788-0223.