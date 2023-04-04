What comes next with the Derby Difference sales tax? That is the pressing question the Derby City Council began to tackle at its March 28 meeting, discussing potential next steps toward implementing a new city sales tax with the Derby Difference coming to an end. 

Following the results received from a community survey, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forth a few items for the council to chew on at its latest meeting, including election options and rates with the new sales tax to potentially go into effect in 2025. The Derby Difference is scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31, 2024.

Sales Tax 3

Derby Difference sales tax revenues continue to climb, with that growth rate expected to continue for the next decade at least, according to city staff.
Sales Tax 2

As council members discussed an increase with a potential new sales tax, Rick Coleman (second from left) called for even more of that to go toward offsetting property taxes for Derby residents. 
Sales Tax 4
