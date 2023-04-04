What comes next with the Derby Difference sales tax? That is the pressing question the Derby City Council began to tackle at its March 28 meeting, discussing potential next steps toward implementing a new city sales tax with the Derby Difference coming to an end.
Following the results received from a community survey, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forth a few items for the council to chew on at its latest meeting, including election options and rates with the new sales tax to potentially go into effect in 2025. The Derby Difference is scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31, 2024.
Choices to make
Among election options addressing a new sales tax question are a potential special election, mail-in election or the general education – with costs and turnout being the main differences. Overall, the council was in favor of adding a question on the general election ballot in 2023 to save costs. That would leave the door open to readdress the issue in 2024 if needed.
Mangus also addressed the types of sales taxes that could be implemented. A general purpose sales tax would allow taxing up to 2% for any length of time, while a special purpose sales tax would allow a max rate of 1% for no more than 10 year. Given the community survey support for an end date, the latter was recommended.
The final element addressed was the tax rate itself and whether the council would want to maintain the current half-cent (0.5%) sales tax or bump that up to a full cent (1%) sales tax to capture more revenue.
“It’s just, what does council want to achieve with that money,” Mangus said. “I think we’re leaving money on the table because Derby has such a high pull factor and we have such a low sales tax rate.”
Looking at the different rate options, council member Chris Unkel asked if that was something that could potentially be factored into the ballot question – giving voters multiple options to voice their opinion.
Mangus noted that is not often recommended, as it can muddy the waters on an issue like this.
“Simple is better,” Mangus said. “I think when you start getting multiple local election questions like that it can get confusing.”
Past and future implementation
Before the Derby Difference, the city first implemented a half-cent sales tax from 2003-2009 to construct Rock River Rapids. A second half-cent sales tax was utilized from 2010-2014 to construct the new Derby Public Library building.
The current Derby Difference sales tax was put into place in 2014 to fund library operations, Derby Fire and Rescue operations and park enhancements (including the creation of Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarsky Park).
Over its 10-year span, the Derby Difference sales tax has brought in $29 million in revenue so far and is estimated to bring in $2.5 million more by its end date. A new 0.5% sales tax is projected to bring in $40 to $50 million, with the revenue estimate growing to $90 to $100 million with a 1% sales tax.
Based on survey results and staff assessment, future sales tax revenue is recommend to help fund two primary community investments: streets/sidewalks and parks.
Following a comprehensive pavement management inspection in 2020, it was recommended the city invest $2.7 million annually in street maintenance to meet desired road conditions. Prior to 2020, the city was spending $800,000 annually, which was doubled the last three years to get closer to the recommended funding level.
With continued increasing costs, the sales tax revenue could help the city better meet its desired street maintenance goals.
Additionally, parks maintenance and improvements remained a top community goal per the survey, with a new sales tax seen as a tool to help meet some of the wishes (totaling $90 million) laid out in the Parks Master Plan.
“The city has invested in those parks as their gathering spaces and I think people have appreciated that,” Mangus said.
Some desired master plan projects include revitalization of neighborhood parks, trail maintenance improvements, redevelopment of regional parks, turf replacement, etc.
Offsetting property tax
Proposed funding splits brought up by staff included 40% for street improvements and 60% going to parks should the city continue with a half cent sales tax.
Factoring in a potential increase to a one-cent sales tax, staff suggested 30% of revenue go toward street improvements, 60% be set aside for parks and 10% ($10 million based on projections) be used to offset the property taxes of Derby residents.
Moving forward, the balance between property tax utilization and sales tax utilization is one of the biggest questions the council faces.
Even with a one-cent sales tax, Mangus noted Derby would be tied for the second-lowest sales tax rate among first class cities in Kansas.
Given the city’s pull factor – with more than 30% of sales tax revenue coming from outside of Derby – and growth trend on sales tax returns expected to continue for at least the next 10 years, Mangus suggested now might be the time to look at capturing more of that revenue to offset property taxes.
If utilizing a one-cent sales tax, staff proposed decreasing the total mill levy by three mills (equal to roughly 10% of the estimated sales tax revenue) to offset some of the property tax burden on Derby residents. However, some council members wanted to see that taken even further, while others agreed with staff’s cautious approach.
“What’s the benefit to the taxpayers of Derby to pay an extra half cent? To me, that extra half cent was to give back to them in their property tax so other people are actually sharing that burden,” said council member Rick Coleman.
Coleman called for at least 20% of the potential sales tax increase to go toward lessening the property tax burden. Council President Rocky Cornejo sided with staff’s conservative approach and not changing what’s gotten the city to the position it is in currently. Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson also advised not to “jump all the way into the deep end” and cut the mill levy drastically only to have to raise it back up in the near future.
Staff proposed cutting the mill levy by three mills in the initial year of the new sales tax (2025), but noted that could be adjusted even more depending on actual revenues and other factors.
It was also noted that an increased sales tax could help offset rising budgetary needs through the general fund (like firefighter salaries being transitioned over) in the coming years. Seeing the growing needs, most of the council saw the next sales tax question as needing to include the increase to 1%.
“We’ve got a lot of wishes, and those wishes seem to be driving us toward 1%,” said Mayor Randy White.
“The community’s on board with this,” said council member Mike Neel, referencing the public survey. “We just need to go forward being clear and concise, laying out what we want.”
Officially, the council motioned and approved feedback for staff and directed Mangus to bring back a ballot question for consideration at a future meeting.