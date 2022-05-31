An issue obtaining a specific performance security measure led the city of Derby and Waste Connections (WCI) to work out an amendment to the latter’s current service contract, which was approved by the Derby City Council at its May 24 meeting.
Derby and Waste Connections have had an agreement for trash and recycling services in place since 2009, with Waste Connections successful in retaining services for the city after a new RFP was put out in 2020. Waste Connections was one of two bids received, and the new contract secured after the RFP went into effect Jan. 1.
Part of the stipulations negotiated, driven by another vendor, included a switch to a performance bond (rather than a Letter of Credit as previously utilized) as an insurance clause in the contract.
Before the contract went into effect, though, Waste Connections informed the city it was having difficulty finding a bond for the five-year duration of the contract. City attorney Jacque Butler reported that was due to the fact that five-year bonds are unusual in the industry and not reflective of the company’s insurability. A one-year bond was provided in the interim.
“I think WCI has been quick to respond to this,” Butler said. “It wasn’t something they were expecting to have a problem with.”
Given the issues finding a five-year bond, Waste Connections requested to revert back to the practices of the previous contract and instead provide a Letter of Credit as security under the agreement.
Questioned on the duration the Letter of Credit is in effect, Butler noted that it lasts for 12 months and rolls over every year.
Council member Chris Unkel also asked what issues it would present if Waste Connections was unable to be bonded for five years, with Butler pointing out those security measures make sure the city is covered for services.
“The biggest default under this contract is that they would no longer provide trash service in Derby and we would need to be able to find some alternate provider,” Butler said. “Our primary focus is about how are we guaranteed that they’re going to perform the act of picking up the trash for the city of Derby, and then comply with all the myriad regulations that go with disposing of that.”
A letter of credit, Butler said, would provide quick access to cash to draw upon to find another contractor if necessary.
Regarding potential concerns over the lack of a five-year bond, Butler reiterated that the city has contracted with Waste Connections since 2009 and has not seen service issues. The company also provided the best bid, was quick to address the bonding issue and has a history of service beyond just Derby. Butler also stated that performance bonds are typically shorter in length – with six-month bonds arranged on street projects and 18-month bonds for parks projects.
Owning the city’s own trucks and containers might also provide added security, Mayor Randy White said, and is something for the council to possibly consider in the future. For the time being, though, the council voted 7-0 to authorize entrance into the first amendment to the agreement with Waste Connections.