SRO Funding

DHS School Resource Officer Amanda Stitt chats with student Josh Stroot during lunch period at the high school. While the district requested an additional SRO for more engagement in elementary schools, the city noted that will likely have to be addressed at a later date.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Looking to further enhance safety and security at district schools, USD 260 officially made a request in March for the city to fund an additional school resource officer (SRO). The new SRO would support all the elementary schools within the Derby city limits.

“The intention is development of positive relationships with the students from the start,” said Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty.

