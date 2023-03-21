Looking to further enhance safety and security at district schools, USD 260 officially made a request in March for the city to fund an additional school resource officer (SRO). The new SRO would support all the elementary schools within the Derby city limits.
“The intention is development of positive relationships with the students from the start,” said Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty.
Bringing the request before the Derby City Council at its March 14 meeting, City Manager Kiel Mangus reported staff and the school district had begun talks of the potential SRO expansion into elementary schools in mid-2022.
The Derby Police Department’s staffing issues have remained a major factor in the potential SRO addition, but Mangus noted city administration, Police Chief Robert Lee and the school district met last November to began discussing a potential timeline. The school district’s request asked for the addition to start in the 2023-2024 school year.
Funding had also been part of the discussion, with the district requesting that the shift not occur until the 2024-2025 school year (due to budget planning).
Responsibility breakdown
Lee noted that the department SROs spend most of their time (nine months) in the schools providing educational materials, serving as mentors/role models, supporting school staff and handling any incidents that arise “to keep disturbances to a minimum and make that a good environment for all.”
Wanting to keep the SROs in school during the duration of the year, Lee also noted they are encouraged to take vacation and complete training when school is out of session (totaling one month) and serve on patrol the other two months of the year.
Current funding splits see the city pay 50% of SROs salary/benefits when they are in schools and 100% when they are out of schools. That comes out to the city covering roughly two-thirds of the overall salary compared to the one-third paid by the school district. That was brought up in ties to the additional SRO position as some other nearby Wichita suburbs have a 75/25 percent split between the school districts and city on SRO funding, while the city of Haysville pays 15% of SRO salaries compared to the 85% covered by USD 261.
“The city’s paying a lot more than other cities when it comes to SRO funding,” Mangus said. “I think we need to get to at least a place where the school’s paying for the school days and the city’s paying for not school days. I think that’s a more fair structure.”
Asked about the three elementary schools outside of Derby city limits, district staff noted a letter had been submitted to the Sedgwick County Sheriff for additional support in those buildings.
Council member Mike Neel also questioned if there was a tipping point for additional SROs in the middle schools and high school. Currently, USD 260 has one SRO at Derby Middle School, one at Derby North Middle School and two at the high school – with roughly one per 1,000 students. Staff noted that is the current best practice recommended per the National Association of School Resource Officers.
There are two adopt-a-school officers that staff reported stop in three to four times at their designated building each week, primarily to establish a presence to discourage any activities of “ill intent.”
Alternate options
Bringing up an incident at Stone Creek Elementary from fall 2022, council member Chris Unkel asked if such cases were overwhelming the beat officers who would typically respond, which Lee reported is not an issue. With that, Unkel suggested the district potentially seek out more security guards rather than hiring another SRO.
“I feel like we need beat officers more than another officer dedicated to schools,” Unkel said. “It’s not to say that we don’t want the kids to be safe, but the math doesn’t work out.”
Currently, Derby PD has six openings with Mangus reporting that will be up to eight by August, so the earliest the city could look to fill the city’s request would be January 2024.
Ultimately, Mangus noted Derby PD staffing needs will drive the discussion on an additional SRO position – also pointing out it is “not very common” to have SROs in elementary schools.
Other council members wondered if one SRO would be enough for six schools, while Rick Coleman also suggested additional security guards as a temporary solution – pointing out recent legislation passed allowing them to be armed. However, district staff noted USD 260’s insurance would not allow that.
Addressing funding and adding an SRO were both discussions the majority of the council was open to, moving to provide that feedback to staff. Jack Hezlep also pointed to the benefits of building positive relationships, but staff noted current numbers point to this discussion as one that is more feasible in the future.
“Being a police officer is hard, and it’s a hard job that a lot of people don’t want to do anymore. The more positions we add, it’s just more struggle we have to fill those positions,” Mangus said.
“We're dead serious about trying to help,” Mayor Randy White said. “We’re handcuffed. We have to solve one problem to get to another problem.”