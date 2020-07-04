In a statement released late Thursday the City of Derby announced and redefined policy recommendations with wearing masks and social distancing for city staff and the community.
Following much of Governor Kelly’s executive order that began on Friday and Sedgwick County’s agreement to not mandate but strongly recommend the governor’s guidelines, the city is asking residents to wear masks in most indoor public spaces and in outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
City staff members who directly interact with residents are required to wear masks or ensure social distancing. Visitors to all city buildings are strongly encouraged to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering at least until you are confident that safe distancing can be ensured at all times while in the building.
People using city parks and outdoor public spaces are asked to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering whenever they are unable to maintain social distancing, with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
At the Derby Senior Center, masks are required while in the building for staff and patrons, except during exercise classes, while using fitness equipment, in cases of medical necessity, and for lunch and other events that involve eating food or drinking. People will be asked to leave the senior center if they don’t comply with the requirements.
At Rock River Rapids, people are asked to wear a mask when not in the water. This includes entering and exiting the park and when they are unable to maintain at least six feet distance from other groups when not using the pool or water park attractions. All staff will be required to wear masks excluding lifeguards on watch, except upon reaching or leaving their post. Other exceptions include heat-related illnesses when wearing the mask and if it becomes a health risk.
If a situation happens in which a person becomes angry or acts out, security officers at Rock River Rapids or law enforcement could be called to assist staff or restore order. City officials stated that if noncompliance becomes a problem, reconsideration is an option.
The city is recommending that local businesses and organizations require employees to cover their mouth and nose when working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution. The city also suggests that individuals wear masks when walking through common areas and in any room or enclosed area where other people (except those who reside together) are present and unable to maintain social distancing.
According to the release the city says Derby businesses and organizations should also require their customers, visitors, and members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when in their facility.
Many of these mask and social distancing policies have been in place at city-operated facilities since the openings in June. Other exceptions, many of which align with the governor’s most recent executive order, are taken into consideration with the city’s current policy and updates as well. For more information on City of Derby COVID-19 suggestions, policies and exceptions go to www.derbyweb.com.