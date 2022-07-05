Updating the Derby City Council’s priorities at its June 28 meeting, City Manager Kiel Mangus noted not much has changed from the last report in February.
While progress has been made, no items have been completed, leaving the priorities pretty much intact. However, Mangus did propose one item from the watch list be moved up in importance given its relation to the city’s top priority.
Atop the Derby City Council’s priority list currently is a long-term funding plan for Derby Fire and Rescue and the Derby Public Library. Currently, both are partially funded through the Derby Difference sales tax – with 30% of revenue going to the fire department and 20% to the library.
Given the sales tax will sunset in 2024, the funding issue remains a top priority for good reason. With the future usage of that sales tax in question overall, Mangus recommended making a community survey process on the issue a priority – moving it up from the watch list.
The survey would help the city prep for the next potential sales tax item, engaging with the council and community determining the willingness to pay. Wichita State’s Public Policy and Management Center has been contracted for assistance in the process, with Mangus foreseeing formation of a steering committee to make sure themes of the survey match with the council’s intent.
Some items on the list are in a holding pattern, like the ARC95 bridge project that will take some time due to funding, though Mangus noted the city continues to put money away toward those efforts. Additionally, he reported progress has partially stalled on efforts to improve public transit in Derby due to some difficulties in exploring a pilot program with Uber. In the interim, Mangus noted city staff will analyze Derby Dash ridership numbers to help inform those efforts.
One positive Mangus did point out is the upgrade to Bird 3 e-scooters seen throughout town, reflecting an investment on the company’s behalf in Derby. He noted there have been more than 8,000 rides (totaling 2,600-plus hours) since the e-scooter pilot launched in August 2021. That pilot will end in December, when the city will have to make a decision on future usage in the community.
“Ultimately, it’s going to come down to are we happy with them being here,” Mangus said.
Priorities with continued progress include implementation of recommendations from the Spring Creek Watershed study as well as development of the Parks Master Plan, which remains on track to be completed by the fall.
Additionally, changes to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment regulations have affected at least one item on the priority list. With new nutrient-specific removal requirements, Mangus reported some equipment upgrades from phase two will need to be moved up to phase one of the Wastewater Treatment Facility Master Plan – increasing costs in 2023 by $900,000.
Mangus also pointed out that at least one watch list item, redistricting, will become a larger priority after this year’s election and council member Rick Coleman asked that temporary signs for firework stands possibly be addressed ahead of next summer’s sales.
The City Council voted to approved the updates to the priority list as presented.