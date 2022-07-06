Per a move to more routine pay studies, an updated pay matrix was brought before and approved by the Derby City Council at its June 28 meeting.
The first pay studies of 2022 – with plans for a second round in the fall – looked at 26 positions and compared employee pay with that of similar positions in 11 different cities and counties based on population, proximity to Derby, etc. The average population of the nine similar cities was 29,358.
Cost to make the recommended changes, which would increase pay ranges for 23 of the 26 positions, is approximately $82,314 in 2022 and $167,268 in 2023. It was noted the mid-year gross pay adjustment recently approved was also factored into the pay matrix update.