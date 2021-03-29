Not wanting to be left with a potentially bigger problem on its hands, city staff recently executed an emergency purchase for repairs to one of Derby’s wastewater lift stations (at the current Warren Riverview Park site).
Reporting the full extent of that project to the Derby City Council at its March 23 meeting, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza stated a problem was discovered at the lift station – serving north and west Derby – in late February. A high volume of material was being left in the wet well of the station, which processes an average of between 200,000 to 300,000 gallons of wastewater daily.
The station is set up for pumps to lift the waste material so gravity can continue its natural process. With waste being left behind, Mendoza noted the natural first step is to check the pumps (with two operating at the northwest lift station) to make sure everything is working.
While the pumps were found to be in working order, Mendoza reported a hole was identified in the discharge pipe connected to pump one, causing the issue with wastewater flow. As work was being done to identify the problem, the integrity of the pipe connected to pump two was called into question as well.
“The corrosion is the same, it just has not failed yet,” Mendoza said of the pipe on pump two, with the nature of the lift station making it the “most caustic atmosphere you can possibly imagine.”
Identifying the issue, Mendoza reported current pump vendor JCI was unable to do the necessary repairs so Dondlinger Construction – the company that originally built the sewer lift station in 1997 – was contacted for assistance.
Estimates for repair work were received on March 12, totaling between $187,687 and $260,914 (depending on some variables).
Normally, issues with lift stations relate to the pumps, which can be repaired continuously over the pump’s lifespan. Replacing a pipe is not as simple, as Mendoza noted the wastewater flow will have to be redirected during the repairs – meaning a bypass pumping system will have to be installed.
Bypass pumping allows the current lift station to be drained, cleaned and inspected so the necessary repairs can be made. While Mendoza noted it is a difficult and labor-intensive process, it is also crucial to complete the needed work – work he said needs to be expedited so as not to compound the problem.
“To wait is to ignore the risk and we can’t take that risk of failure of [wastewater] overflowing into the river,” Mendoza said.
Council member John McIntosh questioned if the city was dealing with this issue sooner than anticipated, but Mendoza noted the nature of the pipes and the lift station environment (not allowing regular cleaning) means erosion is bound to occur.
Replacing the pipes, Mendoza noted the new ones will be treated differently – similar to a ceramic coating – so infiltration of chemicals will not be as much of an issue.
Mendoza admitted the city would have been looking at a project to replace the wet well at the lift station at about the 30-year mark. While repairs are done, he said crews will inspect the wet well to make sure the lift station’s longevity can be maintained.
While there is no exact end date yet, the repair project is moving forward, with the council moving to receive and file notification of the emergency lift station discharge pipe repair project, not to exceed $260,914 (to be paid from the wastewater fund). Noting other such issues would need to be addressed as identified, the importance of such repairs was not overlooked.
“I really see this as an important piece of our infrastructure that needs to be maintained,” council member Andrew Swindle said.
“Once this is done, “Mendoza said, “we won’t have this conversation for another 30 years.”