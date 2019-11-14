The City of Derby will host its annual community Christmas Tree Lighting on November 21.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Mayor Randy White will lead the tree-lighting to help kick off the holiday season.
Kids will get a chance to sit with Santa, but parents are asked to bring their own cameras for photos. Arts and crafts will also be available for the kids.
Snacks will be provided at the event, including kettle corn, cookies, and hot chocolate. Holiday music will provide the soundtrack.
Food will also be available for purchase from area vendors, including Brown Box Bakery, Fried Pies, Espresso Self, LumpiaPalooza, and B.S. Sandwich Press.
Derby Operation Holiday and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will collect nonperishable food and new, unwrapped toy donations. Operation Holiday assists families with financial needs in the Derby school district with food and gifts, and the Toys for Tots supports Operation Holiday with toys.